Princess Anne's heartbreaking last curtsy to the Queen – watch

Princess Anne made sure she paid her respects to her late mother Queen Elizabeth II as she began her final journey.

The Queen's oak coffin was driven from Balmoral, where she passed away "peacefully" surrounded by her loved ones, to the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Sunday, where she will be laid to rest in the Throne Room. Upon her arrival, the Queen's coffin was carried into the monarch's official Scottish residence on the shoulders of the Royal Regiment of Scotland with her daughter Anne, 72, watching on.

Dressed in an elegant black outfit with her hair fastened into an updo, The Princess Royal looked stoic as she bowed her head and performed a very deep curtsy – potentially her last one for her mother. Royal ladies normally curtsy if they're seeing the monarch for the first time that day, and men's greeting is normally a neck bow.

Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence had remained in one of the cars behind Her Majesty's hearse for the six-hour journey to Edinburgh. The cortege made its way through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Angus and Tayside before reaching Edinburgh, allowing mourners to gather in the towns and villages along the way to pay their respects.

Princess Anne accompanied Her Majesty on her journey from Balmoral to Holyroodhouse

The Queen will lie in state at St Giles’ Cathedral until Tuesday, allowing the public to view her coffin from 5pm on Monday 12 September.

After that, Princess Anne will accompany the Queen to London, and there will be a second opportunity for members of the public to pay their respects at Westminster Hall.

The Queen will lie in state at St Giles’ Cathedral

From Wednesday 14 September to Monday 19 September, the coffin will rest on a raised platform - known as a catafalque - in the middle of the Cathedral and draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre resting above it.

Her Majesty's funeral will take place at 11am on 19 September at Westminster Abbey.

