Prince Harry mimics dad Charles' King speech - see the incredible coincidence

Prince Harry released an emotional statement in honour of the queen following her death four days ago and eagled-eyed royal fans may have noticed that his sweet reference to wife Meghan Markle might have been inspired by his father King Charles III.

In the heartfelt message, released on their Archewell website, Harry referred to his wife of four years as "My darling wife," the same way in which his father referred to the Queen Consort, Camillia, in his first address to the nation on Friday evening.

Harry penned: "Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings - from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren."

Similarly, his father Charles said on Friday: "I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla. In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage seventeen years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort."

Prince Harry called Meghan, his 'darling wife'

In Harry's special tribute he gushed about his beloved "granny," writing: "I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III."

Earlier in the speech, the doting father also credited the Queen's "unwavering grace and dignity," and referred back to the words she shared on her husband, Prince Philip's passing, adding: "Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'"

Prince Harry released the statement four days after the Queen's death

Harry concluded: "Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."

