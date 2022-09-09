King Charles III makes mention of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in first speech as monarch King Charles succeeded his mother following her death

In his first speech to the nation, King Charles III has made reference to his son Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle who are making their new life in the United States.

The new monarch said that he wished to "express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas". He also made reference to his heir, Prince William and wife Kate, saying: "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."

WATCH: King Charles III arrives in London for the first time

He signed off his emotional speech with a tribute to his late mother and father, saying: "To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you.

Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May 'flights of angels sing thee to thy rest'."

Charles also confirmed that like his mother, he would serve for life, meaning that William will only succeed him when he passes on.

Charles gave his first speech to the nation

Charles was by Her Majesty's side on Thursday when she passed away, alongside his sister Princess Anne. Other members of the family, including Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex and Prince Harry arrived after the Queen had passed.

King Charles released a statement paying tribute to his mother, which read: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

Charles started and finished the speech with a tribute to his late mother

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

At the time, Charles left the statement unsigned as a mark of respect for his mother, who reigned for 70 years.

Charles will be formally proclaimed monarch at an Accession Council on Saturday. While the King has automatically received the title following the death of his mother, the Accession Council takes place within 24 hours of the death of a sovereign, usually at St James's Palace in London.

