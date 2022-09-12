Meghan Markle shares emotional words about the Queen The wife of Prince Harry embraced a royal fan at Windsor Castle

A video of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, who joined her husband Prince Harry and the newly appointed Prince and Princess of Wales for a walkabout at Windsor Castle on Saturday afternoon has gone viral on social media.

In the heartwarming clip shared on TikTok, the mother-of-two approaches an onlooker in the crowd who had gathered at the royal residence to pay their respects following the death of the Queen earlier this week. "What's your name?" asks Meghan, before softly saying: "Oh how beautiful".

Speaking out about Her Majesty's death, Meghan told the girl: "Thank you for being here it means a lot to the family we appreciate it, thank you."

"How long have you been waiting?" she asked, of which the onlooker shared they had been waiting for nearly two hours. "Oh goodness. Well, hopefully, you'll be able to get back home soon. We appreciate you being here," Meghan added.

Meghan met royal onlookers who turned out to pay their respects for the Queen

"Can I hug you?" asked the girl in the clip. Meghan replied: "Of course!" before pulling the girl in for an affectionate hug.

It's rare for a member of the Queen's family to embrace in public, but given the emotional gravity of the occasion, there are exceptions where the royals decide that rules are there to be broken.

Onlookers could be heard saying: "Oh my goodness!" in surprise at the Duchess' loving reaction.

"Harry and Meghan were both absolutely lovely! It was so beautiful to witness and she is such a beautiful woman inside and out. We love you, Meghan," added the TikTok user who shared the video.

Meghan and Harry joined the Prince and Princess of Wales

HELLO! understands Prince William invited Harry and Meghan to join him and the Princess of Wales in Windsor to meet royal fans who turned out to pay their respects to the late monarch.

Their outing marked a poignant moment for the royal brothers, who haven't been seen in public with their wives together on an engagement for over two years.

The reunion came as a surprise to the crowds who waited outside the royal residence, and that wasn’t all – the foursome also arrived and left in the same car after talking with members of the public for around 40 minutes.

