The Queen's death: Day-by-day guide to what happens next Everything you need to know about the 10-day mourning period

The Queen's sad death aged 96 at Balmoral Castle has triggered a 10-day mourning period. Her son, Prince Charles, is now officially King Charles III, and the next few days will be filled with major changes for the royal family.

The arrangements for the event of the Queen's passing, codenamed London Bridge, have long been planned in consultation with the Government. They will incorporate Operation Unicorn, which are the contingency plans for the death of the Queen taking place in Scotland. Here is the day-by-day account of what is expected to happen next, culminating in the Queen's funeral, taking place on Monday 19 September.

Day of Death - Thursday September 8

The plans for the aftermath of the Queen's passing traditionally see her day of death dubbed D-Day or D+0.

However, due to the announcement coming late in the day on Thursday September 8, plans have shifted by one day in order for the arrangements to take place, so D+0 is now considered Friday.

Prince Charles and Princess Anne dashed to their mother the Queen's bedside at Balmoral Castle first, having already been present in Scotland for royal engagements. The Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, and the Duke of Cambridge, now heir to the throne, travelled to Aberdeenshire via plane, while the Duke of Sussex arrived separately later on.

Also joining them Balmoral were Camilla, Queen Consort, and the Countess of Wessex.

The Prince of Wales is now known as King Charles III

D+0 – Friday September 9

King Charles III and Camilla are returning to London following an overnight stay at Balmoral on Thursday.

Audience with the PM: New sovereign Charles will have his first audience as monarch with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Funeral plans: Charles will meet the Earl Marshal (the Duke of Norfolk) who is in charge of the accession and the Queen’s funeral, in order to approve the carefully choreographed schedule for the next few days.

Court mourning: King Charles is due to decide on the length of royal mourning for members of the royal family and royal households, a period expected to last a month.

National mourning: Meanwhile, the Government will confirm the length of national mourning, likely to be around 12 to 13 days, culminating in the Queen’s funeral.

Union flags are flying at half-mast on royal buildings

Flags: Union flags on royal buildings will fly at half-mast

Bells and gun salutes: Westminster Abbey, St Paul's Cathedral and Windsor Castle will all see bells being tolled. Gun salutes – one for every year of the Queen’s life – will be fired in Hyde Park and at other stations.

Charles' televised address: The King will to make a televised address to the nation at 6pm, paying tribute to the Queen and pledging his duty to his service as the new sovereign.

Service at St Paul’s Cathedral: The Prime Minister and senior ministers will attend a public service of remembrance at St Paul's in central London.

D+1 – Saturday September 10

Accession Council: Charles will be formerly proclaimed as the new soverign at St James's Palace in London during a meeting of The Accession Council. First, the Privy Council gathers without the King to proclaim the new monarch and arrange business relating to the proclamation.

Privy Council: Charles will then hold his very first Privy Council, accompanied by fellow Privy Counsellors, Camilla and William, making his personal declaration and oath.

Next, the Garter King of Arms will make the first public proclamation of the new sovereign from the Friary Court balcony at St James's Palace, with proclamations following across the country.

Flags: Union flags will return to full-mast at 1pm and remain there for 24 hours to coincide with the proclamations. They will then go back down to half-mast.

Audience with the Prime Minister: Charles will also hold an audience with the new Prime Minister and the Cabinet.

The Queen's poignant last photograph

D+2 – Sunday September 11

Coffin procession: The Queen's coffin will be taken by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, her other Scottish residence.

Proclamations will be read in the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland devolved parliaments in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

D+3 – Monday September 12

Procession continues: The procession is expected along Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral. It is not yet known whether the public will get a chance to file past the coffin. Service and the Vigil of the Princes by members of the royal family.

Motion of Condolence: Meanwhile in London, the House of Commons and the House of Lords are expected to come together in Westminster for a Motion of Condolence. King Charles III is likely to attend.

D+4 – Tuesday September 13

Coffin flown to London: The Queen's coffin is expected to be flown to London, arriving at Buckingham Palace. A rehearsal for the procession of the coffin from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster is set to take place.

D+5 – Wednesday September 14

Operation Marquee: The Queen's lying in state is expected to begin in Westminster Hall following a ceremonial procession through London. This is known as Operation Marquee, and is expected to last four days. The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service after the coffin arrives.

Operation Feather: People will be able to file past the coffin to pay their respects, echoing the Queen Mother's lying in state in 2002. The process of managing the queues is known as Operation Feather.

Vigil of the Princes: Senior royals are also expected to pay their own tributes, standing guard around the coffin. This tradition is known as the Vigil of the Princes.

Tributes have amassed outside Buckingham Palace

D+6 – Thursday September 15

Lying in state continues

Rehearsal: A rehearsal is likely to take place for the state funeral procession.

D+7-9 – Friday September 16 – Sunday September 18

Lying in state continues

Funeral plans: Heads of state begin to arrive for the funeral.

Lying in state continues

D+10 – Monday September 19

State funeral: The Queen's state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in central London. The Queen's coffin will process on a gun carriage to the Abbey, pulled by naval ratings (sailors) using ropes.

The Queen's funeral will take place on Monday 19 September

The televised service, which will include a national two minutes' silence, will see senior members of the royal family following behind the coffin.

Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life will also gather in the Abbey, which can hold a congregation of 2,000.

Following the funeral, the Queen’s coffin will be taken to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for a televised committal service.

Private service: A private interment service with senior members of the royal family will be held later that evening.

Final resting place: The King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel, will be the Queen’s final resting place. This is where her mother and father were buried, and is where her sister Princess Margaret's ashes are located.

Finally, the Queen's late husband Prince Philip's coffin will be transported from the Royal Vault to the memorial chapel.

