King Charles III takes the throne with the Queen Consort next to him in Parliament A historic moment

King Charles III sat on the throne with Queen Consort Camilla beside him on Monday.

The new King fought back the tears, saying he felt the "weight of history" surrounding them, as he addressed Parliament for the first time since the death of the Queen on Thursday.

King Charles III later made the journey to Edinburgh with Camilla with plans to head to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in the city, where a guard of honour from the Royal Regiment of Scotland will greet them.

Buckingham Palace released more details of the journey of the Queen’s coffin from Edinburgh to London, accompanied by Princess Royal. The coffin will leave in an RAF aircraft from Edinburgh Airport in the early evening - arriving into RAF Northolt.

Earlier in the day, the King vowed to follow in the late Queen's footsteps as he praised her "selfless duty" in his historic Parliament address.

He added: "The Queen set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow."

Guests, including new Prime Minister Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, had gathered in the impressive Westminster Hall to listen to the new king's address.

WATCH: King arrives at Parliament for accession event

The monarch quoted William Shakespeare in a tribute to the Queen.

He said: "As Shakespeare said of the earlier Queen Elizabeth, she was a pattern to all princes living."

King Charles pictured sat on the throne

Sir Lindsay Hoyle expressed deepest sympathies from both Houses of Parliament following the Queen's death

The Commons Speaker told Westminster Hall: "Let me repeat a welcome to you and to Her Majesty, the Queen Consort, on this solemn occasion.

"Members of both Houses of Parliament gather here to express our deep sympathy for the loss we have all sustained in the death of our sovereign lady, Queen Elizabeth. We have seen that this is a loss that is felt around the world."

He added: "Our late Queen was here to mark the historic moments, such as the 50th anniversary of the Second World War, a war in which she herself served in the armed forces.

"And in 1988, we celebrated the 300th anniversary of the revolutions of 1688 to 1689.

Boris Johnson and Liz Truss were among those assembled in Westminster Hall

"It is perhaps very British to celebrate revolutions by presenting an address to Her Majesty; but those revolutions led to our constitutional freedoms, set out the foundation for a stable monarchy, which protects liberty."

In response to their condolences, the King delivered a speech that celebrated the Queen's remarkable 70-year reign.

His statement in full: "My Lords and Members of the House of Commons: I am deeply grateful for the Addresses of Condolence by the House of Lords and the House of Commons, which so touchingly encompass what our late sovereign, my beloved mother the Queen, meant to us all. As Shakespeare says of the earlier Queen Elizabeth, she was 'a pattern to all princes living'.

King Charles III looked emotional

"As I stand before you today, I cannot help but feel the weight of history which surrounds us and which reminds us of the vital Parliamentary traditions to which Members of both Houses dedicate yourselves, with such personal commitment for the betterment of us all.

"Parliament is the living and breathing instrument of our democracy. That your traditions are ancient we see in the construction of this great Hall and the reminders of medieval predecessors of the office to which I have been called.

"And the tangible connections to my darling late mother we see all around us; from the fountain in New Palace Yard which commemorates the late Queen’s Silver Jubilee to the sundial in Old Palace Yard for the Golden Jubilee, the magnificent Stained Glass Window before me for the Diamond Jubilee and, so poignantly and yet to be formally unveiled, your most generous gift to her late majesty to mark the unprecedented Platinum Jubilee which we celebrated only three months ago, with such joyful hearts.

The King delivered a passionate speech which celebrated the Queen's remarkable reign

"The great bell of Big Ben – one of the most powerful symbols of our nation throughout the world and housed within the Elizabeth Tower also named for my mother’s Diamond Jubilee – will mark the passage of the late Queen’s progress from Buckingham Palace to this Parliament on Wednesday.

"My Lords and Members of the House of Commons: We gather today in remembrance of the remarkable span of The Queen’s dedicated service to her nations and peoples. While very young, her late majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation. This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion.

"She set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow."

The Commons Speaker told Westminster Hall that King Charles "pledged to uphold constitutional principles at the heart of our nation".

Sir Lindsay said: "In your first address to the nation you recognised your life would change as a result of the new responsibilities.

"You pledged yourself to uphold constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.

"These are weighty responsibilities, as the early Queen Elizabeth said in her final speech to parliamentarians ‘to be a king and wear a crown is a thing more glorious to them that see it than it is pleasant to them that bear it’.

"We know you hold the greatest respect, the precious traditions, the freedoms, and responsibilities of our unique history and our system of parliamentary government.

"We know that you will bear those responsibilities which fall to you with the fortitude, dignity, demonstrated by Her late Majesty."