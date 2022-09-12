King Charles III to lead emotional procession of royal family members in Edinburgh The Queen will be taken to St. Giles' Cathedral

King Charles III will lead an emotional procession behind his late mother, the Queen, as she is taken from Holyroodhouse to St.Giles' cathedral.

MORE: Special edition issue: Hello! pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Her Majesty's coffin will be under vigil for 24 hours before she makes her journey back to London to lie in state.

Loading the player...

WATCH: King Charles makes candid confession about Queen's death

The King is expected to lead members of the royal family on foot behind the Queen's coffin, whilst the Queen Consort and other members of the monarchy will follow in cars.

READ: Will Prince William and Duchess Kate need to move house again after the Queen's death?

SEE: King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla shutdown Twitter and Instagram pages

After the procession, Charles will hold audiences with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Alison Johnstone, the Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament. Words of sympathy will be expressed by the Scottish Parliament when Charles and Camilla attend to receive a motion of condolence, with the King replying.

The Queen arrived at Holyroodhouse on Sunday afternoon

Following the meeting, the King and other members of his family, likely his siblings, will mount a vigil at the cathedral in honour of their mother.

Before flying to the Scottish capital the King and the Queen Consort must first visit Westminster Hall where the Houses of Parliament will express their condolences and Charles will offer a reply.

On Sunday, Charles appeared choked up with emotion at the sight of the giant crowds outside Buckingham Palace.

Tears welled up in the new monarch’s eyes as he looked on at the thousands of people who had gathered outside the royal residence.

King Charles appeared emotional as he was met by crowds at Buckingham Palace

Despite being the official headquarters of the monarch, Charles and Camilla will be unable to move into the palace as major renovations are taking place.

Instead, the royal couple will remain at Clarence House just a stone's throw away from the British landmark, which is known to be the monarch's headquarters, whilst the whopping £369 million reservicing programme takes place.

The works, which include updating the electrical cabling, plumbing and heating, are set to take 10 years to complete.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.