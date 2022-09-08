Prince Charles and Camilla share heartbreak following the Queen's death

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have expressed their sadness after the passing of the Queen.

BREAKING: The Queen has died aged 96

The monarch passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle, aged 96. Her loved ones, including grandson Prince William, had travelled to Scotland to be by her side after doctors expressed fresh concern for her health on Thursday.

WATCH: The Queen's jubilee through the years

Prince Charles said in a statement issued on Thursday evening: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The royal issued a heartfelt statement on Twitter

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

The Queen has passed away aged 96

The Prince was among the royals to pay tribute to his late mother, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Queen was Britain's longest-reigning monarch and head of state for 70 years, taking over as sovereign at the tender age of 25 when her father King George VI died.

Prince Charles has paid tribute to his late mother

Her Majesty passed away at her Scottish home of Balmoral, surrounded by her close family. A statement from Buckingham Palace read: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

A short time before the announcement, family members were pictured arriving at Balmoral. Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex were seen driving into the estate. The Duchess of Cambridge remained in London to care for her three children with William.

Charles is now King following his mother's death

The Queen's late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, died at the age of 99 in April 2021.

The pair were married for over 73 years and shared four children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Her Majesty also leaves behind eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

