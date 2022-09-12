Queen Camilla's son returns to social media - days after new royal title was announced Tom Parker Bowles is an acclaimed food writer

It's a time of great change for the royals following the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

READ: Why Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward's son hasn't been seen since death of the Queen

While much focus is on the new monarch, King Charles III, it's also a period of huge transition for his wife, Camilla.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hear Duchess Camilla's reaction about future Queen Consort title

Following her husband's ascension to the throne, she became Queen Consort – a position the Queen herself had hoped she would inherit.

READ: Charles Spencer breaks silence as Kate Middleton becomes new Princess of Wales

MORE: Why Kate, the new Princess of Wales, will not inherit Princess Diana's wedding tiara

Her own family, children Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, and her grandchildren, will also have to adapt to her new more prominent position. And now her son Tom has taken to social media for the first time since the announcement.

Tom – a British food writer and food critic – often shares posts on his Twitter page. But he has shared just one message since the death of the Queen and his step-father's ascension to the throne.

READ: Prince William & Prince Harry: Why return to Balmoral was so painful for royal brothers

MORE: Grieving Prince Harry makes heartbreaking confession about Queen's home

Rather than reach out with a personal update, the kind-hearted 47-year-old reshared a post from chef Angela Hartnett urgently seeking information about her missing dog.

Tom is Camilla's eldest child from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles. The former couple were married from July 1973 until 1994, when they initiated divorce proceedings after years of separation. Together they share Tom – who is also Prince Charles's godson - and his younger sister, Laura.

WATCH: Kate reveals how Prince Louis consoled her following the Queen's death

MORE: The Queen's funeral: Everything you need to know about royal guests, date, location and more

Prior to her death, the Queen expressed her desire that Camilla inherit the Queen Consort title in a statement shared on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee.

"I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me," she said at the time.

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.