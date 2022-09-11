King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla shutdown Twitter and Instagram pages They are making some changes in line with their new roles

King Charles III and his wife Camilla will no longer update their Clarence House social media accounts, it has been revealed.

They are stepping up to the challenge of their new roles within the royal family and with that comes some other major changes.

Their Instagram had 1.7million followers while their Twitter page had 1.1million following accounts.

But fans fear not, the couple will now take over the official Royal Family Instagram and Twitter pages.

Their account has been updated to reflect the changes in their family following the death of the Queen.

Clarence House’s official social media pages read: "This account is no longer being updated.

"Please follow @theroyalfamily for updates on His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort."

The message was updated in the bio of both their accounts which was shared across both platforms.

Their last social media post was a black and white picture of the Queen, marking the announcement of her death.

King Charles was overcome with emotion when he greeted the crowds at Buckingham Palace

William and Kate have updated their social media pages to show off their new titles the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Their website was also updated to the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales.

King Charles III had announced their new titles in his speech which also paid tribute to his "darling mama" as well as expressing his love for Meghan and Harry.

The huge changes in the royal family come just days after Her Majesty died aged 96.

Queen Elizabeth II was surrounded by her family at her summer royal residence Balmoral in Scotland.

Earlier this year, the UK celebrated the Platinum Jubilee marking 70 years of the Queen’s reign. World leaders, royals and celebrities have been paying tribute from all over the globe.

