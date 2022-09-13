Princess Anne issues heartbreaking statement after Queen's death The world is in mourning after the news

Princess Anne is grieving the loss of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who has died at the age of 96.

The monarch died on Thursday 8 September at Balmoral in Scotland surrounded by her close family. As she accompanied her mother's coffin back to Buckingham Palace, Anne, who is the second child and only daughter of the late monarch and Prince Philip, released a statement which read: "I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys.

"Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting. We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss."

She finished: "We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted. I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch. To my mother, The Queen, thank you."

Anne, 72, is 17th in the line of succession to the British throne and has been Princess Royal since 1987.

The Queen was Britain's longest-reigning monarch and head of state for 70 years, taking over as sovereign at the tender age of 25 when her father, King George VI, died.

Anne is the second child and only daughter of the late monarch

Her Majesty passed away at Balmoral in Scotland. A statement from Buckingham Palace read: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The Queen's late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, died at the age of 99 in April 2021.

The pair were married for over 73 years and shared four children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Her Majesty also leaves behind eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

