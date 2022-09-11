Princess Anne captured during emotional journey following the Queen's coffin

Isabelle Casey
Princess Anne was captured looking emotional on Sunday as she followed behind the Queen as she makes her final journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh. See photo.
Princess Anne appeared emotional on Sunday as she followed behind her mother, the Queen, as she made her final journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh.
Anne, 72, remained in one of the cars behind Her Majesty's coffin, alongside her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence as the Queen was taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
The six-hour journey by hearse allowed mourners to gather in the towns and villages to pay their respects. Hundreds of floral tributes were left at Balmoral, where the Queen passed away peacefully, aged 96, on Thursday.
On Saturday, the Princess Royal joined her other family members, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips and Prince Andrew, as they gathered all together for the first time since the Queen passed away on Thursday.
The Princess Royal appeared moved
The royal clan were pictured on the way to a prayer service held at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral Castle, a chapel often frequented by Her Majesty when she would spend time at in Scotland.
On their return from the short service, the family stepped out of their cars just before the bridge over the River Dee that leads towards the castle.
She is following the Queen's coffin
They were met by an adoring crowd who broke out into a round of rapturous applause as the group waved to them before approaching members of the public keen to share their condolences.
The royals reunited on Saturday
Led by the Duke of York and Earl of Wessex, the group walked past crowds outside Balmoral to see the impeccable floral tributes left in memory of the Queen. The Countess, who was holding hands with their daughter Lady Louise, also thanked well-wishers.
The family spent just under ten minutes intently reading the tributes and admiring the flowers before they returned inside Balmoral Castle.
