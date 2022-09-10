Princess Anne to remain by Queen's side for journey back to London ahead of funeral - details The Princess Royal has been given the special honour

Princess Anne is remaining close by her mother's side, even in her death. It has been confirmed that the Princess Royal will accompany the Queen's coffin back to London next week ahead of her state funeral.

The longest-reigning British monarch passed away "peacefully at Balmoral" on Thursday afternoon and it is believed that Princess Anne - who is the second eldest child and only daughter she shared with Prince Philip - was with her in her final moments.

The late monarch's coffin is set to depart from Balmoral estate on Sunday at 10am BST to make its way to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, the official royal residence in Scotland, via a hearse.

King Charles III, Anne and other members of the royal family will accompany to coffin in procession in the afternoon to St Giles' Cathedral, where a service will be held. The Queen will lie at rest at the cathedral for 24 hours until Tuesday, allowing the public to view her coffin.

After this time is passed, her coffin will be placed on board an RAF Northolt flight departing from Edinburgh airport and bound for London. Buckingham Palace has said that Princess Anne will accompany the Queen's body on this flight.

The coffin is scheduled to reach Buckingham Palace at 8pm BST, and its arrival will be witnessed by the King and Queen Consort Camilla.

Her Majesty's closest family, including all four of her children and many of her grandchildren, including Prince William and Prince Harry, all rushed up to Balmoral on Thursday evening after doctors became "concerned" for her health.

On Saturday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will take place on 19 September at 11am, with the service taking place at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen's final resting place is expected to be the King George VI memorial chapel in Winsor. Philip was originally laid to rest in the Royal Vault of St George's Chapel, but he will be transferred to join the Queen.

