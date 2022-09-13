Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank look heartbroken as they arrive at Buckingham Palace The royal family gathered to welcome the late monarch

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank appeared visibly emotional as they arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening.

The couple were joined by prominent members of the royal family, including King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

WATCH: A look at the route of the Queen's coffin from RAF Northolt to Buckingham Palace

Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice was also in attendance, along with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Prince Andrew, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall were also at Buckingham Palace, where they greeted the coffin, six days ahead of the late monarch's funeral.

Eugenie appeared emotional at the front of the car

The Queen arrived back in London on Tuesday following a journey from Scotland, where the coffin lay at rest at St Giles' Cathedral.

After a plane journey to RAF Northolt, the coffin arrived at the Palace, accompanied by Princess Anne.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie looking at flowers outside Balmoral Castle

The Queen will spend Tuesday night in the Bow Room, where she once hosted dinners for foreign royals and dignitaries, including King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia and former US president George Bush.

On Wednesday, a procession will take place to move the coffin to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state for four days.

The late monarch will then make a journey through central London and crowds will be able to watch the cortege as it travels along Queen's Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

Guns will be fired at Hyde Park and Big Ben will toll to mark the solemn event.

