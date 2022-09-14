The Queen's beloved Page who starred in James Bond sketch seen in the procession The loyal Page served the monarch for more than four decades…

The Queen’s loyal Page of the Backstairs, Paul Whybrew, who served Her Majesty for more than four decades, took part in Wednesday's emotional procession which saw the Queen's coffin moved to Westminster Hall.

Known to have had a close relationship with the Queen, Paul, also known as ‘Tall Paul’ even starred in the famous James Bond sketch alongside the monarch and Daniel Craig, which was aired for the Olympic Games back in 2012.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Prince William put on a united front at the Queen's procession - Live Updates

The Page of the Backstairs leaving a Christmas dinner hosted by the Queen for her close members of staff in 2012

Paul has been described as a "constant presence" for the Queen, particularly during the Coronavirus lockdowns, as he was reported to have watched TV with her.

His loyal services even extended to tackling intruder Michael Fagan back in 1982, after he famously broke into the Queen’s bedroom in Buckingham Palace.

The beloved Page looked sombre as he walked past crowds directly in front of the Queen's coffin. Other devoted members of the monarch's staff also formed part of the procession, including the Palace Steward and another of the Queen's Pages.

READ: Prince William makes significant decision ahead of the Queen's funeral

The Pall Bearers were 10 former and serving armed forces equerries to Elizabeth II, who were at her side in uniform throughout her reign, supporting her at engagements and organising her public diary.

Loading the player...

WATCH: What can we expect from the Queen's state funeral?

Other devoted members of the Queen’s household who processed included her top aide, private secretary Sir Edward Young. The Master of the Household at Buckingham Palace, Vice Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt, was also spotted in the procession.

MORE: Princess Kate pays tribute to Queen with rarely-seen jewel

Paul and other loyal members of staff were spotted leaving the Balmoral Church service alongside the royals on Saturday. The royals in attendance at Saturday's service included The Princess Royal, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.