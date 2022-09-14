Why Prince Harry has more medals than Prince William Eagle-eyed viewers spotted a difference between the brothers

Prince Harry and his brother, the Prince of Wales, joined the procession of Her Majesty's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, and eagle-eyed fans noticed one detail in particular that had them scratching their heads.

The brothers walked in solemn solidarity during the procession, both wearing their impressive collection of medals, with viewers spotting that Prince Harry wears more medals than Prince William, despite his older brother being heir to the throne.

There's a good reason though – the Duke of Sussex actively served as a captain in the British Army, displaying more medals due to his military service and proudly wore his Afghanistan Service Medal on his chest.

The royal, who turns 38 on Thursday, also bore the Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals, as well as the KCVO Star, representing the Royal Victorian Order, which recognises distinguished personal service to the monarch of the Commonwealth.

William, on the other hand, displayed his Garter Star - the most senior order of knighthood in the British honours system, outranked in precedence only by the Victoria Cross and the George Cross.

Prince Harry has more medals than his brother

William, as a future king, was made Knight of the Garter in 2008 by his grandmother; coincidentally, St George's Chapel is also the mother church of the Garter Order.

Alongside the star, William wore his Platinum and Golden Jubilee Medals, and his Diamond Jubilee Medal, also presented to him by the Queen.

Prince Harry has military medals

The Princes were joined by family members for the sombre procession, while their wives, the Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle, travelled by car.

