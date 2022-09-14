Princess Kate discreetly curtsies to the Queen during final journey - watch

The Princess of Wales was among the royal women who were seen curtsying towards the Queen during her final journey ahead of her funeral.

MORE: Princess Kate pays tribute to Queen with rarely-seen jewel

On Wednesday afternoon, the late monarch left Buckingham Palace for the final time, with the King and the royal family walking behind her coffin in solemn procession to the lying in state.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton discreetly curtsies to the Queen during final journey - watch

Once inside Westminster Hall, where the Queen's coffin will lie in state, Kate showed her respect for the late Queen as she subtly bobbed down into a low curtsy.

MORE: Why this week is particularly difficult for Prince Harry

MORE: Buckingham Palace release touching photo of 'heartbroken' Prince Harry with the Queen

Royal ladies normally curtsy and bow their heads in public if they're seeing the sovereign for the first time that day. For men, the greeting is normally a neck bow.

The Queen has now been handed to the care of the nation for a period of lying in state after her family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was carried to Westminster Hall.

Prince William and Princess Kate were joined by Prince Harry and Meghan

A gun carriage that had borne the coffins of her mother and father carried the late monarch to Westminster Hall – a procession through the heart of the capital that was watched by tens of thousands who lined the route.

SEE: Why Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan will wear veils at the Queen's funeral

The Queen Consort and Princess Kate did not join the procession but left for Westminster Palace by car, followed by another vehicle carrying the Duchess of Sussex and Countess of Wessex.

The royal family paying their respects to the Queen on Wednesday

King Charles III walked in line with the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex.

Behind the King were the Queen's grandsons in a line – Peter Phillips, the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales – who were followed by the late monarch's son-in-law Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of Gloucester, the Queen’s cousin, and her nephew the Earl of Snowdon.

Royal family members saluted as they made their way past the Cenotaph while Harry bowed his head.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.