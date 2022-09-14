Princess Kate's special nod to the Queen as she is pictured at Buckingham Palace ahead of arrival of Queen's coffin The royal wore pearls on Tuesday night

The newly appointed Princess of Wales appeared visibly emotional as she and her husband, the Prince of Wales were pictured arriving at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening to receive Queen Elizabeth II's coffin.

The couple were joined by other prominent members of the royal family, including King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Kate, 40, was seen wearing an elegant pearl necklace. It is thought she donned the piece as a sweet nod to the late monarch, who was known to adore wearing pearls.

Prince Andrew, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall were also in attendance, looking sombre as they greeted the coffin, six days ahead of the late monarch's funeral.

The Queen arrived back in London on Tuesday following a journey from Scotland, where the coffin lay at rest at St Giles' Cathedral.

After a plane journey to RAF Northolt, the coffin arrived at the Palace, accompanied by Princess Anne.

Kate seen on Tuesday night

The Queen will spend Tuesday night in the Bow Room, where she once hosted dinners for foreign royals and dignitaries, including King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia and former US president George Bush.

On Wednesday, a procession will take place to move the coffin to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state for four days.

The late monarch will then make a journey through central London and crowds will be able to watch the cortege as it travels along Queen's Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

