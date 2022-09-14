Revealed: Why King Charles has returned to Highgrove home and won't be seen until Friday The King is taking a break from his royal duties

King Charles III is set to take a short break away from his royal duties following his first week as the monarch, returning to his Highgrove home in Gloucestershire along with the Queen Consort.

Since the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth on September 8, King Charles has attended back-to-back royal engagements. He will be taking a step away on Thursday for what has been described as a "private day of reflection".

King Charles looked sombre at the procession as he stood alongside the Queen Consort and the Princess Royal

The pair travelled by helicopter to Camilla's Ray Hill Wiltshire estate, where King Charles then made the 30-minute drive to his Highgrove home.

The detailed plan for Operation London Bridge is thought to have always included a day away from public duties for the new King, who is expected to return to his engagements on Friday 16 September.

Following Her Majesty’s funeral, King Charles is set to tour the UK, visiting each of the four nations. Starting in England, the monarch will then travel to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The break comes hours after the procession for the Queen, for the lying of the state at Westminster Hall on Wednesday, which saw the royal family reuniting for the moving service.

Attendees included the King and Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and many of the Queen’s grandchildren.

The momentous event marked the first time that the royal family were all seen together since the death of the Queen, who died at Balmoral at the age of 96.

Her Majesty’s funeral will be held on Monday 19 September at Westminster Abbey.

