Prince William and Prince Harry to unite with King Charles at Queen's procession The Queen's coffin will be moved to Westminster Hall on Wednesday

Prince William and Prince Harry are due to join forces again, just days after their surprise walkabout in Windsor, as they walk behind the Queen's coffin with father, King Charles.

DISCOVER: King Charles III: Inside his last night as a Prince – including hosting party - before death of his mother

The royal brothers will join their father when the Queen's coffin is moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday. The coffin will spend a night in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The procession is due to start at 2:22 pm, and is expected to arrive at Westminster Hall at 3 pm.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry thanks the Queen for "sound advice" in emotional tribute

Charles and his sons will be joined by Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, alongside Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester and David Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdon, who is the son of Princess Margaret.

READ: Royal photographer reveals real reason Prince William invited Meghan Markle on walkabout

MORE: Prince William reveals how he is dealing with his grief behind closed doors

The Queen Consort, Princess of Wales and Sophie Wessex will travel to Westminster by car.

When Her Majesty's coffin arrives, there will be a 20-minute service conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The coffin will then lie in state until the state funeral, which will be held on 19 September.

The Queen will be moved to Westminster Hall on Wednesday

Many thousands are expected to file past the coffin and pay their respects. However, royal fans are being warned that the large crowds mean queues can last for hours, possibly overnight, so it may not be suitable for younger children.

MORE: Princess Anne praises the Queen's 'structure' for William and Harry following Princess Diana's death

READ: Prince William and Prince Harry's outfits for joint appearance leave fans asking questions

William and Harry, alongside their wives Kate and Meghan, made a surprise appearance on Saturday when they headed to Windsor to observe tributes left for Her Majesty.

William and Harry hadn't been seen together at Windsor since the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip. Although both had been present at during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations they were not fully together.

William and Harry did a walkabout in Windsor

The decision for the pair to do the walkabout together was taken at the last minute, with William extending the invitation an hour before the event was due to take place.

MORE: Grieving Prince Harry makes heartbreaking confession about Queen's home

DISCOVER: Prince William's instructions to Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during joint outing

Crowds broke into applause seeing the royal couples together with William, Kate and Meghan shaking hands with members of the public. The Princess of Wales approached a crying child who stopped when she grew nearer.

At one point William was handed a miniature Paddington Bear toy, after the late monarch captured the hearts of the public during a skit with the famous character during her Jubilee celebrations.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.