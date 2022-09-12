King Charles to undertake a tour of the UK - where will he go? The royal will visit all four nations

Following the sad passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles is set to carry out a tour of the UK. The new monarch will visit each of the four nations on his tour, including England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

MORE: Special edition issue: Hello! pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

England

King Charles will begin in London, as the final preparations for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral are carried out, and then he is due to travel to Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Loading the player...

WATCH: King Charles III leaving on a plane for Edinburgh

Scotland

During the visit, the royal will meet with the leaders of each nation in the UK. King Charles will kick off the tour with a visit to the Scottish parliament and a service at St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.

READ: Will Prince William and Duchess Kate need to move house again after the Queen's death?

Northern Ireland

On Tuesday, the king will arrive in Northern Ireland, where he will be the recipient of another motion of condolence at Hillsborough Castle. He will also attend a service at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast.

The King is set to carry out a royal tour

Wales

The final part of the royal's trip will oversee the king travelling to Wales approximately seven days after the death of the Queen. He is to receive another motion of condolence at the Welsh parliament and attend a service at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.

On Monday afternoon, King Charles will lead an emotional procession behind his late mother, the Queen, as she is taken from Holyroodhouse to St.Giles' cathedral.

The royal will visit parts of Wales, Scotland, England and Northern Ireland

Her Majesty's coffin will be under vigil for 24 hours before she makes her journey back to London to lie in state.

The King is expected to lead members of the royal family on foot behind the Queen's coffin, whilst the Queen Consort and other members of the monarchy will follow in cars.

SEE: King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla shutdown Twitter and Instagram pages

After the procession, Charles will hold audiences with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Alison Johnstone, the Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament. Words of sympathy will be expressed by the Scottish Parliament when Charles and Camilla attend to receive a motion of condolence, with the King replying.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.