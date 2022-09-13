The Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace in touching moment - best photos The Queen passed away on 8 September

Members of the royal family including King Charles and Princess Anne have reunited as the Queen's coffin arrvied at Buckingham Palace.

While other members of the royal family were at Buckingham Palace, Princess Anne accompanied her coffin down from Edinburgh after it had laid at rest in St Giles' Cathedral. The coffin had been moved there on Monday, after previously spending four nights at rest at her Balmoral residence, where the monarch passed away "peacefully" on 8 September.

WATCH: The Queen's returns to Buckingham Palace for the last time

Members of the family, including Prince William, the Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Lady Louise Windsor among others are expected to be at Buckingham Palace for their final night alone with Her Majesty before she's moved to lie in state.

The Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence had accompanied the coffin down, as it was flown to RAF Northolt.

King Charles and the Queen Consort also returned from Northern Ireland for the emotional moment. The new King had been in the country as he tours the nations of the United Kingdom.

The coffin will lie in the Bow Room, until it is moved to Westminster Hall on Wednesday where it will lie in state until the Queen's state funeral on 19 September.

The coffin arrived in London, where it was loaded into a hearse to be transported to Buckingham Palace. Prime Minister Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace where present when the procession landed at RAF Northolt.

As the state hearse passed, Anne gabe a curtsey, while her husband bowed his head in respect.

The state hearse arrived back at Buckingham Palace shortly after 8 pm. As it passed, crowds who had gathered cheered "hip hip hooray" in her honour. Others were seen wiping their tears.

On Monday, Charles, Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward led the procession as the Queen was moved to St Giles' Cathedral.

The Queen's four children held a vigil, which lasted for ten minutes between 7.46 to 7.56pm, the Queen Consort and the Countess of Wessex sat on seats opposite the coffin while the vigil took place as a show of support.

