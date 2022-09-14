Lady Gabriella Windsor fainted as Queen's coffin arrived as Westminster The royal was later absent from a line-up

It was an emotional day for the royal family as the Queen's coffin was transported from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, and it seems it all became too much for Lady Gabriella Windsor.

As Her Majesty's coffin was moved inside Westminster Hall, a small commotion seemed to be occuring behind, where part of the Queen's family were stood watching the coffin's arrival. Lady Gabriella's husband, Thomas Kingston, could be seen aiding someone, while her mother, Princess Michael of Kent appeared to look concerned as she looked over. Next to her, Sophie Winkleman and her husband Lord Frederick Windsor also seemed worried.

WATCH: Member of royal family faints as the Queen's coffin moved into Westminster Hall

Following her collapse, Lady Gabriella was not seen again during the event. However, it seems she soon recovered as, while she was absent from a photo that featured all the members of the royal family, her husband, her mother and brother and sister-in-law remained at the service.

The royal had a close relationship with the monarch, and Her Majesty was one of the guests at her wedding to Thomas in 2019, where a special moment was caught between them and quickly went viral on social media.

Concerned crowds tended to her

In the touching image shared on Instagram by the Prince Dimitri Jewellery page, Gabriella could be seen bending down and holding the Queen's hand as they spoke. The monarch, dressed in a pink hat and coat, was beaming back at the newlywed.

Despite Lady Gabriella fainting, the service continued uninterrupted as the Queen began her lie in state at Westminster Hall, and members of the royal family gathered to pay their respects.

Lady Gabriella was absent from a group photo. CREDIT: Mark Stewart

The Queen's coffin will now continue to lie at Westminster Hall until her state funeral, which will be held on 19 September.

The procession kicked off at 2.22pm and arrived in Westminster at 3pm, followed by her son, King Charles III and other senior members of the royal family.

Leading the procession was the Mounted Metropolitan Police, followed by a Dismounted Detachment of The Life Guards, the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiments, and the Bands of the Grenadier and Scots Guards.

