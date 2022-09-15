Meghan Markle cancels red carpet appearance to be held following Queen's funeral Following the funeral, there will be a mourning period of seven days

The Duchess of Sussex has cancelled her appearance at a gala celebrating Variety magazine’s new 'Power of Women' issue later this month.

Despite not attending, Meghan will be honoured alongside other high-profile women, including Hillary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey and Malala.

The event is taking place later this month, on September 28, nine days after the Queen State funeral which will take place at Westminster Abbey.

The announcement on Thursday comes days after it was officially confirmed that she was also pausing her Archetypes podcast for the duration of the mourning period for the Queen.

Prince Harry seemed overcome with emotion at Westminster Hall

Three full episodes of the audio series have been released since its launch on August 23, featuring conversations with veteran tennis player Serena Williams, pop star Mariah Carey and actress and producer Mindy Kaling.

A message on the podcast's Spotify page now confirms: "New episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II."

The period of 'royal mourning' will continue until seven days after the Queen's funeral on Monday September 19.

Meghan performed a deep curtsy as she passed Her Majesty's coffin

On Wednesday the couple attended the procession of the Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall, in London, where it is laying in state ahead of the funeral.

For the special occasion, Meghan paid tribute to Her Majesty by wearing a pair of earrings she had gifted her back in 2018.

The Duchess has previously praised the Queen's "warm and inviting" presence in her life, adding that her late grandmother-in-law gave her "some beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace" for the pair's first joint engagement together.