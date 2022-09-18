Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia pay tribute to late Queen The Royal Court of Sweden shared some special photographs

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden have shared a beautiful collection of photographs ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday.

After attending a glittering reception for heads of state and international royals hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, the Swedish royals took to their official Instagram account to share a moving message. King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia's post was all the more poignant as King Carl was the monarch's third cousin as both shared the same great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.

WATCH: A tribute to Her Majesty the Queen

The Royal Court of Sweden's translated post read: "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II [will be] laid to final rest on Monday. The King and Queen [will] attend the state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London. The funeral day is also marked in Sweden with flagging at half-mast at the royal castle and a seraphim ring in the Riddarholm Church in Stockholm.

"The King (via both of his parents) and Queen Elizabeth are the great-grandchildren of Queen Victoria. During the Queen's reign, she paid two state visits to Sweden, 1956 and 1983.

"After succeeding to the throne, the King was invited to Britain to pay a state visit to Edinburgh and London in 1975. Over the years, the two heads of state and their respective families have spent time together on both official and more private occasions.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden paid tribute to the Queen

"Queen Elizabeth II was appointed a member of the Order of the Seraphim of King Gustaf VI Adolf in 1953. The Queen was then also awarded the Chain of the Order of Seraphim by H.M. the King in 1975. The Queen held the title for a record time of 69 years.

"In keeping with tradition, the Riddarholm Church's bell will ring from 12pm to 1pm on the day of the funeral. The Queen's seraphim shield will be carried in a procession from the castle to Riddarholm Church at 11:45. The church is open to the public during the ceremony."

The Swedish royals attended a reception at Buckingham Palace

Royal fans commented on the post, admiring the special selection of images and thanking the royal family for educating them about Sweden and the UK's linked past.

One supporter wrote: "Beautiful photos, may Her Majesty rest in peace."

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Elizabeth II were third cousins

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia were pictured arriving at Buckingham Palace earlier in the evening, with the monarch looking sombre in a black suit and his wife donning a smart bouclé jacket and coordinating hat.

Also in attendance were the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and Princess Anne. Due to the fact that only working royals are taking part, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as Prince Andrew, were not on the guest list.

