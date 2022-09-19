Who is buried in the Royal Vault? Where is the Royal Vault? The Royal Vault lies beneath St George's Chapel

Following the Queen's death on September 8 aged 96 many royal fans have been left wondering who is buried in the Royal Vault.

Located beneath St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the Royal Vault has long been a final resting place for members of the Royal Family. Built between 1810 and 1814, under the orders of King George III, there are reportedly 25 royals currently buried in the Royal Vault, including – temporarily – Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Royal Vault is a gothic-style mausoleum

Rarely seen, the Royal Vault sits at the end of a 15-metre long underground passageway. In sketches, the gothic-style mausoleum is depicted with carved stone walls and grand high ceilings. Here's everything you need to know about the Royal Vault…

Where is the Royal Vault?

St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle

The Royal Vault is located beneath St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Who is buried in the Royal Vault?

In April 2022, The Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest in the Royal Vault, however, it is not set to be his final resting place. It was decided that upon the Queen's death, he would eventually be transferred to the gothic church's King George VI memorial chapel, where he would lie alongside his beloved wife.

King George IV, Princess Mary Adelaide of Cambridge, Princess Frederika of Hanover and King George V of Hanover are among some of the many royals currently buried in the Royal Vault.

Prior to Prince Philip's temporary burial, the last known royal to be permanently buried in the Royal Vault was Princess Augusta of Cambridge who was moved there in 1930. She was Queen Elizabeth II's maternal great-great-grandmother.

