Queen Elizabeth II's royal wedding dress - who will inherit it? The monarch looked beautiful at her 1947 wedding

The Queen and her husband Prince Philip had a beautiful royal wedding in 1947, which saw the monarch wear an embellished Norman Hartnell bridal gown.

RELATED: How King Charles III changed following marriage to Queen Camilla – royal insider

Following Her Majesty's death on 8 September, thoughts have now turned to what will happen to her most treasured possessions, including her wedding dress and engagement ring. Princess Elizabeth, as she was known at the time, exchanged vows with the Duke of Edinburgh at London's Westminster Abbey.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen and Prince Philip's enduring love story

The monarch wore a Duchesse satin dress embroidered with pearls, silver thread and crystal beads, which was purchased using ration coupons following World War II.

Her gown later went on display at the Kensington Palace exhibition 'A Century of Queens' Wedding Dresses 1840 - 1947', followed by the summer opening exhibition at Buckingham Palace to mark her diamond wedding anniversary, so it's possible the monarch's wedding dress will once again be displayed for royal fans to visit.

MORE: Princess swaps mini wedding dress for Pippa Middleton-inspired bridal gown

READ: Princess Anne issues heartbreaking statement after Queen's death

Queen Elizabeth wore a Norman Hartnell gown for her 1947 wedding

For example, after Prince Philip passed away aged 99 in April 2021, an exhibition curated by the Royal Collection Trust celebrating his life was set up at Windsor Castle, and it included details about the couple's wedding day.

The couple announced their engagement in July 1947, when Elizabeth showed off her sentimental engagement ring from her future husband, then-Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark. He designed it using diamonds that were handed down from his mother, and it featured a brilliant-cut stone flanked by smaller pavé diamonds. It was nestled next to her Welsh gold wedding band, on which Philip reportedly engraved a secret message.

The monarch's dress went on display in 2007 for her diamond wedding anniversary

Should Queen Elizabeth II leave her bridal gown or her engagement and wedding rings to her family, they would likely be handed down to one of her great-grandchildren who have not yet married. It would not be the first time royal heirlooms have been passed on to family members - Princess Diana's son Prince William famously gave his late mother's sapphire ring to his wife, the Princess of Wales.

Many of the Queen's children and grandchildren paid tribute to the monarch during their wedding days. Zara Tindall opted to host her wedding reception with Mike Tindall at Her Majesty's official Scottish residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, and wore an ivory silk dress designed by Stewart Parvin, one of her grandmother's favourite couturiers.

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice wore a vintage wedding dress by Norman Hartnell, on loan from the Queen, when she married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2021. She customised the frock with organza sleeves, with the help of Her Majesty's dresser Angela Kelly and loyal dressmaker Stewart Parvin, and added the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which was the exact one worn by the Queen and Princess Anne on their wedding days.

READ: The Queen's closest friends and family to have private final moment away from cameras

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.