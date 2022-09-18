Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip's touching reunion following funeral – details The Duke will join the Queen and her family

After 17 months apart, Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Phillip will be reunited following Her Majesty’s funeral, which will take place on Monday 19 September at Westminster Abbey.

Following her death on 8 September, Her Majesty's coffin was transported to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, the monarch's official royal residence in Scotland. A procession, led by her son King Charles III, saw the royal travel to St Giles' Cathedral, where the Queen lay in state for the public to pay their respects.

Later in the week, royal fans had another opportunity to visit the Queen at Westminster Hall, and thousands filed past the coffin.

On the morning of the funeral, the Queen's coffin will travel to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle where Her Majesty's final resting place will be King George VI Memorial Chapel, and her husband of 73 years will be moved to join her.

The Queen and Prince Phillip on their coronation day in 1953

The Duke of Edinburgh, who died at the age of 99 during the height of COVID-19 back in April 2021, was placed in the Royal Vault of St George's Chapel following his death. As part of royal protocol, it was expected that this would be temporary so that he could be laid alongside the Queen.

The Queen’s father, King George VI and her mother Queen Elizabeth are also buried at the chapel, along with the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret.

Her Majesty will be laid to rest at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

Prince Phillip’s funeral took place during strict social distancing rules last year, which meant the ceremony was a low-key affair. The Duke’s great-grandchildren did not attend his funeral, which was likely for this reason, as they attended his Memorial Service held at Westminster Abbey in March of this year.

However, the Queen's four children, King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, and her grandchildren and their partners are expected to attend her funeral.

