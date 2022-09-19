HELLO! covers the Queen's funeral: how to access up-to-the-minute live reporting Join us as we say goodbye to Her Majesty

On Monday, the nation says farewell to the beloved Queen, whose funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey. While over 2000 people are expected to attend the ceremony, with countless thousands of mourners travelling to London, we sadly can't all be there in person to pay our respects.

READ: The Queen's state funeral: A minute-by-minute guide about what will happen

However, HELLO! will be up-front-and-centre with the latest up-to-date news from the historical day. Here's how to access every step of the day as it happens with HELLO!.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Join us in saying goodbye to the beloved monarch

Our royal editor Emily Nash and news reporter Isabelle Casey will be reporting from the procession at the Queen Victoria Memorial, and from Westminster Abbey, throughout what is certain to be a deeply touching service. The pair will be sharing videos from the ground on HELLO!'s Instagram Stories, which can be viewed here.

READ: Prince William and Princess Kate's children's special place for mourning the Queen at school

MORE: Prince William says Queen's Procession evoked memories of walking behind Diana's coffin

Loading the player...

WATCH: Our royal editor Emily Nash is at Westminster Abbey

We will also be sharing live updates from the ceremony, including all of the photos of the royal mourners and state and celebrity attendees from around the world, as well everything you need to know about the protocol of the royal funeral - and how to watch the funeral from home.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.