The Queen's state funeral: A minute-by-minute guide about what will happen The Queen' funeral will be held on 19 September

On 19 September, the nation will come together in mourning as the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is held.

The monarch passed away at her Scottish residence of Balmoral on 8 September, with King Charles and Princess Anne by her side. On Monday, her coffin was moved to St Giles' Cathedral, where it lay in rest until; Tuesday when it was transported back to Buckingham Palace. In a moving procession on Wednesday, she was moved to Westminster Hall, where she now lies in state.

WATCH: What can we expect from the Queen's state funeral?

Members of public are currently queuing in order to pay their respects to Her Majesty, and the final people will be admitted at 6:30 am on the day of the funeral.

At 10:44 am, the coffin will be transported to Westminster Abbey and will be carried on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, like her father King George VI was.

In the profession behind the coffin will be King Charles, alongside other members of the royal family and royal household.

The procession will arrive at Westminster Abbey at 10:52 am, where a bearer party will carry the coffin inside for the funeral.

Her Majesty is currently lying in state

The state funeral service will be conducted by David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster, with prime minister Liz Truss and Patricia Scotland, the secretary-general of the Commonwealth will read Lessons.

Prayers will be read by Archbishop of York, the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and the Free Churches Moderator. A sermon and commendation will be given by the Archbishop of Canterbury, before the Dean of Westminster performs the blessing.

At approximately 11:55 am, the service will begin coming to an end, and Last Post will sound followed by a two-minutes silence. The national anthem will then draw the state funeral to an end at 12:00 pm.

The Queen's coffin will then be moved back onto the State Gun Carriage at 12:15 pm and transported to Wellington Arch, where it is expected to arrive at 13:00 pm.

A gun salute will be held at Wellington Arch

There will be a procession following the Queen, once again made up by King Charles and the royal family, alongside detachments of soldiers from Commonwealth nations.

At Wellington Arch, minute guns will be fired by the King's Troop and Royal Horse Artillery, while Big Ben will chime throughout the procession.

The coffin will then be moved into the state hearse and will leave to a royal salute and the national anthem. The royal family will then follow the hearse as it travels to Windsor.

As it reaches Windsor at approximately 15:06 pm, the hearse will slow in order to join a procession leading from Albert Road to travel via the Long Walk to Windsor Castle. Members of the royal family will join the procession at Windsor Castle, and this is expected at 15:40 pm.

The Commital Service will be held in St George's Chapel

Minute guns will then be fired on the East Lawn, while the Sebastopol Bell and Curfew Tower Bell will be sounded.

The procession will end at 15:53 pm at the bottom of the West Steps of St. George's Chapel and the coffin will be brought inside to begin the Committal Service at 16:00 pm.

The service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, while the Rector of Sandringham, the Minister of Crathie Kirk and the Chaplain of Windsor Great Park will read prayer. The Choir of St George's Chapel will sing during the Service.

Ahead of the final hymn, the Imperial State Crown the Orb and the Sceptre will be removed from Her Majesty's coffin to be placed at the altar. After the final hymn, King Charles will place The Queen's Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on her coffin, while the Lord Chamberlain will "break" his wind of office and place it on the coffin.

Her Majesty will be reunited with Prince Philip

As coffin is lowered into the Royal Vault, the Dean of Windsor will say a psalm and the commendation before the Garter King of Arms pronounces Her Majesty's styles and titles.

The Sovereign's Piper will play a Lament and the Archbishop of Canterbury will pronounce the blessing. The national anthem will be sung at the conclusion of the service.

A private burial, conducted by the Dean of Windsor, will be held later in the evening, where the Queen will be buried alongside Prince Philip the King George VI memorial chapel. Also buried in the chapel are King George VI, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret.

