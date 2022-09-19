Why Mike Tindall is wearing medals at the Queen's funeral The former rugby player joined his wife Zara for the sombre occasion

Mike Tindall joined his wife Zara Tindall at Westminster Abbey for the Queen's funeral service on Monday morning.

The former rugby player dressed for the sombre occasion in a black suit while also sporting military-style medals. Find out why the 43-year-old was wearing the medals and what they mean…

Mike was spotted wearing three medals on Monday, the first of which is a silver cross patonce with a red ribbon, given to the rugby player when he was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 2007 for his contribution to rugby.

The second medal, positioned in between the other two, is the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, which is a commemorative medal created in 2012 to mark the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's accession in 1952.

The silver medal features the Queen's face along with the dates of her coronation and the year 2012. Mike received the special pin as a member of the Royal Family.

The third medal is the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal and is very similar to the second, except it was created to mark the Queen's 70th year on the throne.

Mike wore three medals on his suit jacket

Mike arrived for the special ceremony alongside Zara as well as Sophie Wessex's son James, Viscount Severn. The sports star was seen showing support for the 14-year-old by placing his arm on the small of the teenager's back as the pair entered the Abbey with the rest of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren and partners, including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands, and Lady Louise Windsor, James' sister.

Other senior royals, including the King and the Queen Consort were seen arriving at the Gothic abbey church along with the Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at 10.40am.

Mike was seen comforting James, Viscount Severn

There were 2,000 people in attendance at the Queen's state funeral. Former prime ministers Boris Johnson, David Cameron and Theresa May were all pictured arriving at Westminster Abbey as well as Labour prime ministers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair with their wives Sarah and Cherie.

