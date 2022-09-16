Zara and Mike Tindall bring young daughters Mia and Lena to Queen's vigil The Queen had 12 great-grandchildren

Zara and Mike Tindall were present alongside other members of the royal family as the Queen's four children held a vigil for the late monarch.

Although it was expected that only the Queen's children would be present, Zara and Mike brought along their young daughters Mia and Lena, and Peter Phillips also brought along his two young daughters, Savannah and Isla. The young girls were dressed in black, including their hairbands. Zara's son Lucas, remained at home, and it is likely because of his young age, while the elder daughters might understand the proceedings a bit more.

Princess Kate had said something similar when it came to her own children, revealing that only her eldest son, Prince George, fully understood the situation.

The vigil saw the Queen's four children, King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward stand guard by the coffin for 15 minutes.

Also present were Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn, Peter Phillips, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Princess Alexandra, and Lady Ogilvy.

The Queen has been lying in state since Wednesday and thousands of members of the public have headed to London in order to pass the coffin, waiting in a queue for hours.

Royal children were at the vigil

The four royals had previously stood guard over their mother's coffin when she laid in St Giles' Cathedral on Monday.

While the Queen's four children began their vigil, which lasted for ten minutes between 7.46 to 7.56pm, the Queen Consort and the Countess of Wessex sat on seats opposite the coffin while the vigil took place as a show of support.

A further vigil is expected to take place on Saturday, with all of the Queen's grandchildren taking part.

Prince William will stand at the head of the coffin and will be joined by brother Prince Harry and cousins, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

