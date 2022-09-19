Mike Tindall comforts James, Viscount Severn in tender moment at Queen's funeral Mike supported James as they entered Westminster Abbey

Zara Tindall's husband Mike Tindall showed his support for Sophie Wessex's son James, Viscount Severn as they approached Westminser Abbey for the Queen's funeral.

Mike and his cousin-in-law James, 14, entered the church with the rest of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren and partners, including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands, and Lady Louise Windsor, James' sister.

As they approached the ceremony, Mike placed a protective hand on the small of James' back, supporting the teenager on the sad day.

James' parents Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward have endeavoured to give their children a relatively normal childhood – and as such they are rarely seen in public.

While Lady Louise, 18, has increased her appearances in recent years given her age, her younger brother James, Viscount Severn is still only 14 years old, and remains largely out of the spotlight.

Mike Tindall comforted James Viscount Severn

However, he stepped into the spotlight on Saturday for the most poignant of reasons, joining his sister and their royal cousins as the Queen's grandchildren undertaking a vigil on Saturday evening, headed up by the Prince of Wales.

During the vigil, the young royal was seen wearing his Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals. The commemorative medals were designed for the Queen's Jubilee celebrations, and she gave them to members of the family.

Mike Tindall and James, Viscount Severn enter the ceremony

The royal hadn't worn them at the Queen's Jubilee, nor during a service held in Westminster Hall on Wednesday.

At the service, James looked smart in a black suit and was visibly moved by the occasion as he bowed his head in respect to his late grandmother.

