Mike Tindall cancels launch of new season of rugby podcast ahead of Queen's funeral A statement was released on the podcast's official Instagram account

Mike Tindall has followed in Meghan Markle's footsteps and has cancelled the launch of the new season of his podcast, The Good, The Bad and the Rugby, which he presents alongside Alex Payne and James Haskell.

MORE: King Charles III: Inside his last night as a Prince – including hosting party - before death of his mother

The news was announced on Monday, on the podcast's official Instagram account.

Loading the player...

WATCH: King Charles leads his siblings at a vigil at St Giles Cathedral

"As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, we have made the decision to postpone the launch of the originally planned season opener this Wednesday," the statement read in white coloured font, on a black background.

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton's friend loses royal job following Queen's death

SEE: The Queen’s children unite for deeply emotional vigil - all the photos

"Our thoughts remain with Zara, Mike, and the whole Royal Family during this time."

Mike has previously praised the Queen on his podcast

The statement was signed: "The Good, The Bad and the Rugby team."

Zara Tindall and Mike are yet to release a statement since the Queen's death was announced on Thursday 8 September, however, the former rugby star has shared several heartbreaking photos on his Instagram Stories.

Days after her death, Mike reposted a photo of the Sydney Opera House, with the Queen's image displayed on it. Mike added a simple red heart to the post.

The former rugby star once referred to the Queen as a 'legend'

On Monday, he returned to social media to share a touching drawing of one of the Queen's corgis shedding a single tear.

In the poignant sketch drawn by artist 'Danielle D', one of Her Majesty's beloved furry companions can be seen grieving next to its former owner's majestic crown.

The father-of-three has often opened up about family gatherings with the royals and spoke about his first meeting with the Queen on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

He told his co-host Alex Payne: "I did get sweaty palms. I think anyone would. She's such a legend of a lady that I still get nervous now when I see her. I'm way more comfortable now, but… it's been a journey."

And more recently, the sports star credited the Queen for being an "amazing woman". He told The Telegraph: "I can only say how kind they've been to me, and how welcoming they've been to me since joining the family. And how they've made my family welcome.

"I've always felt part of it and I think that's down to what an amazing woman the Queen is. They're a fantastic family."