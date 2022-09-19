VIDEO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit in row behind Prince William and Princess Kate at Queen's funeral The royals gathered at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the Prince and Princess of Wales at Westminster Abbey as the royal family gathered to bid farewell to Her Majesty the Queen at her state funeral.

WATCH: Meghan Markle's comforting smile at niece Princess Charlotte

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked behind Prince William and Princess Kate as they entered the Abbey behind the Queen's coffin. Prince William and Princess Kate had their two eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte between them while walking.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit in the row behind Prince William and Princess Kate

After the coffin entered the abbey and the procession had finished, the royals took their seats. Prince William and Princess Kate once again had their two children between them as they sat in the front row in front of the Queen's coffin.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan were sat in the second row further across from Prince William and Princess Kate, as they sat directly behind King Charles and the Queen Consort, Camilla.

MORE: The Queen's funeral as it happened: Prince George & Princess Charlotte's bravery & most moving royal moments

MORE: Princess Charlotte's major milestones at Queen's funeral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were sat in the second row further across from Prince William and Princess Kate

Besides Harry and Meghan were Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Lady Louise Wessex and James, Viscount Severn beside them.

At 11am, the Queen arrived for the very last time at Westminster Abbey. She was carried by soldiers from the Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

Following the service at Westminster, the coffin and the royal family headed to Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner. A second service will then take place at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.