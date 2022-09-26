Royal family mourns death of late Queen's maid of honour Lady Mary Russell Her Majesty had six maids of honour

The Queen's friends and relatives have been informed that the late monarch's youngest maid of honour, Lady Mary Russell, has sadly died aged 88.

Lady Mary, daughter of the Earl and Countess of Haddington, passed away on the eve of the Queen's state funeral. She was one of Her Majesty's six maids of honour present at the Queen's coronation in 1953.

News of her death was published in the obituary section of The Times. The announcement read: "Lady Mary died peacefully at home with her family around her on Sunday 18 September.

"Beloved wife of David, much-loved mother of Arabella, Anthony, Philip, Jason and Marina, and dearly loved by her 12 grandchildren."

Recalling the Queen's coronation, Lady Mary Russell said: "It was overwhelming and moving – especially during the anointing… It was an incredible moment, but all I could think about was how heavy the embroidery felt.

"Of all the girls our age in the country, we six girls were chosen to carry the Queen's train and that meant a great deal."

Lady Mary was the Queen's youngest maid of honour

Like the Queen, all six young women wore gowns created by Sir Norman Hartnell. The ladies, who were aged between 18 and 23, carried Elizabeth II's 21-foot train as she walked through Westminster Abbey towards the Archbishop of Canterbury, Geoffrey Fisher.

Lady Mary is the second of the six maids of honour to die after Lady Moyra Campbell passed away in 2020. Still alive today are Dowager Baroness Glenconner, Lady Jane Lacey, Baroness Willoughby de Eresby, and Lady Rosemary Muir.

The sad news comes after the royal family mourned the death of Her Majesty who died aged 96 on 8 September. The beloved monarch reportedly died "peacefully" surrounded by members of her immediate family.

The late Queen's coronation took place on 2 June 1953

Last week, over 2,000 attendees honoured the Queen's remarkable 70-year reign in a moving funeral service held in Westminster Abbey.

The monarch's four children and their partners: King Charles and the Queen Consort, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex were among the funeral attendees.

Her Majesty died aged 96

Although a sad time for the family, the Queen has now been reunited with her beloved husband, Prince Philip, as well as her family, King George VI, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret.

The family will all rest in the King George VI memorial chapel. Philip had previously been lying in rest within the royal vault, but had been moved to be reunited with his wife.

