Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dazzle in stunning new portraits

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked picture perfect in a new set of photos released by photographer Misan Harriman.

MORE: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's week with children Archie and Lilibet

Snapped moments before the opening ceremony at the 2022 One Young World summit, the duo looked more loved-up than ever as they posed for the camera.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry releases deep sigh after Queen's funeral

Unlike official images, the new candid snaps beautifully capture Harry and Meghan's affectionate relationship. Unphased by the camera, the red-haired royal can be seen gently clasping Meghan's hand as they stand side by side in Bridgewater Hall.

READ: Kate Middleton and Prince William are hiring: 'We're looking for a babysitter'

MORE: 3 times Meghan Markle paid tribute to Queen at funeral we bet you missed

Misan's second photo, meanwhile, portrays the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as a formidable power couple. In contrast to the first photo, the stunning black and white image shows Meghan and Harry from a side angle, drawing attention to their determined gazes and interlocking hands.

Meghan and Harry oozed sophistication, photo credit: Misan Harriman

Royal fans raced to weigh in on the snaps, with one writing: "Beautiful and powerful," whilst a second penned: "Absolutely stunning," followed by three red heart emojis.

"What a stunning picture, you bring out something in them for sure. It is a level of comfort, trust and respect. Well done sir!" wrote a third, and a fourth added: "Love this.... another masterpiece Misan."

The couple visited Manchester in September, photo credit: Misan Harriman

The pair of never-before-seen pics were taken last month ahead of Meghan's keynote address at the opening ceremony of the One Young World summit. During her speech, the mother-of-two told young future world leaders: "You are the future… you are the present".

"You are the ones driving the positive and necessary change across the globe now, in this very moment. And for that I am so grateful to be in your company today," she added.

The Duchess of Sussex delivered a poignant speech

Dressed to impress, duchess Meghan opted for a vivid red Another Tomorrow suit featuring wide-leg trousers, and a matching long-sleeved blouse.

She styled her hair into a sleek ponytail and accessorised with gold hoop earrings. Harry, meanwhile, looked particularly dapper in his crisp white shirt and navy suit.

Their returning UK visit was confirmed back in August, with a spokesperson for the couple saying at the time: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.