Meghan Markle announces new podcast as mourning period comes to end The Duchess of Sussex has confirmed a date

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been making the most of some precious time with their young family since their return to Montecito.

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'really genuinely love each other' praises Tyler Perry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent an extended period away from Archie and Lilibet following the death of the Queen on 8 September.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tyler Perry opens up about Prince Harry and Meghan's love for each other

They remained in the UK until after the late monarch's state funeral on 19 September, returning to the States two days later. And, with the official mourning period now over, it seems the pair are preparing to return to work.

READ: Mike Tindall's reassuring words for Meghan Markle revealed

MORE: Meghan Markle's four-day beachfront wedding with ex-husband Trevor – all the details

A new message has been shared on the Archetypes Spotify page, which confirms: "Regularly scheduled episodes will resume Tuesday, October 4."

Meghan's podcast will return on 4 October

It's not known who Meghan's guest on the podcast will be; Variety reports that the Duchess will be discussing Asian-American tropes with comedian Margaret Cho.

READ: When will Prince Harry and Meghan be back to stay at Frogmore Cottage?

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan's amazing playground to entertain Archie and Lilibet

Prior to its pause, three full episodes of the audio series had been released following its launch on August 23, featuring conversations with champion tennis player Serena Williams, pop star Mariah Carey and actress Mindy Kaling.

Previous guests include Serena Williams

It comes after fans were given an intimate glimpse inside Harry and Meghan's family life by journalist Allison P. Davis for The Cut.

READ: Royals who remarried after divorce: From Meghan Markle to Princess Anne

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie's special nod to parents' marriage

Having spent time with the foursome, she revealed that Archie, three, is now back at school and preparing to start full-time.

Fans have been given an intimate glimpse inside Harry and Meghan's family life

The interviewer, who accompanied Meghan on the school pick-up, divulged that an "update letter from his teacher" reveals that he had a good day, despite not eating his sandwich, and is ready to begin going for full days, rather than half days.

We also learned that "cheerful" Archie greets his mother excitedly exclaiming, "Momma, Momma, Momma!" when she picks him up from school.

The couple only recently reunited with their two children

The young royal also goes to his school friends' birthday parties and "brings a week's worth of freshly picked fruit for his fellow classmates".

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.