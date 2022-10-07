Sarah Ferguson opens up about 'new career' in motivational social media post

Sarah Ferguson opened up about her 'new career' on Friday, giving a rare insight into her life as a writer.

Taking to Twitter, the mother-of-two posted a short reel from her time at Henley Literary Festival. Sarah, Duchess of York, included snippets of the stunning location, segments from her time on stage, and a brief glimpse of the writer signing copies of her bestselling novel, Her Heart for a Compass.

Dressed to impress, the 62-year-old opted for a black pleated skirt and a chic monochrome tailored jacket. She completed her look with black leather heels, statement pearl earrings and a personalised golden bangle featuring the name of her daughter, Eugenie.

Sharing the montage online, Sarah captioned her post: "A reminder that you can be anything you wish to be! I've stared a new career at 62 that I can say I am really proud of. Thank you @HenleyLitFest for having @Marguerite Kaye and I."

The 62-year-old appeared at Henley Literary Festival

Her fans raced to the comment section to heap praise on the royal, with one writing: "Love this, not only have you started a new venture with @MargueriteKate, but in doing so you are inspiring others and spreading joy and escapism through literature."

"Congratulations Sarah. Love seeing people set new goals at any age," noted a second, and a third added: "Well done Sarah. I am sure you've now given inspiration to so many; the mature and young community, whatever their situation, that it's never too late to start a new career."

Sarah paid tribute to Her Majesty

Sarah's update comes after she penned a sweet tribute in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II. She touched on their special bond, writing: "I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

"She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years. She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth.

Sarah shared a close bond with the late Queen

"To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce. I will miss her more than words can express."

Sarah married Prince Andrew, the Queen's second son, in 1986 and they welcomed two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, before their divorce in 1996.

The former couple continue to live together, however, at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

