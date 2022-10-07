Prince Joachim reunites with Queen Margrethe after children stripped of royal titles The Danish monarch's grandchildren will lose their titles on 1 January 2023

It's been a rocky time for the Danish royals lately after Queen Margrethe made the decision to strip her royal grandchildren of their titles.

From 1 January 2023, Prince Nikolai, Prince Felix, Prince Hendrik and Princess Athena will instead be referred to as the Count or Countess of Monpezat. Explaining her decision, she said it would allow the children of her youngest son, Prince Joachim, "to shape their own existence without being limited by the special considerations and obligations that a formal affiliation with the Royal House as an institution implies."

Joachim has now reunited with his mother for the first time since the shock announcement, heading from his Paris home to see his mother.

Speaking to Danish outlet, BT, the 53-year-old said their relationship with the Danish monarchy was currently "complicated".

A statement released to the publication from the Royal House confirmed the meeting, saying in a statement: "Yes, it is correct that the Queen and Prince Joachim have spoken together at Fredensborg.

"Everyone agrees to look forward, and as the Queen herself has expressed, she and Prince Joachim want calm to find their way through this situation."

Joachim said his family were "sad" over the decision

Following the meeting, Joachim returned to Paris, where he lives with his wife, Princess Marie, and the two children they share, Hendrik and Athena.

On Monday, Margrethe apologised to her grandchildren for how the move was handled, but confirmed that it would still be going ahead.

In a statement shared to the royal family's official Instagram page, the Queen wrote: "There have been strong reactions in recent days to my decision to the future use of titles for Prince Joachim's four children. Of course, it affects me. My decision has been long made. With my 50 years on the throne, it's only natural to look back and to look forward.

Queen Margrethe issued an apology earlier this week

"It is my duty and desire as Queen to ensure that the Monarchy is forever forming in pact with time. It sometimes requires making difficult decisions, and finding the right time will always be difficult. To wear a royal title entails a number of obligations and tasks, which will in the future restrain fewer members of the royal family.

"This adjustment, which I see as a necessary assurance for the future of the Monarchy, I wish to make in my time. I have made my decision as a Queen, mother and grandmother, but as a mother and grandmother I have underestimated how much my youngest son and his family feel."

She finished by adding: "This makes a big impression, and I'm sorry for that. No one should doubt that my children, in-laws and grandchildren are my great joy and pride. I hope now we as a family can find peace to get through this situation ourselves."

