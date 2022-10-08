Buckingham Palace releases photo of special moment during the Queen's funeral Tissues at the ready!

Buckingham Palace has shared a tear-jerking photo from the Queen's funeral, which featured the late monarch's procession passing her beloved horse, Emma.

As Her Majesty's coffin continued down the Long Walk, Emma the Fell Pony stood in a gap of the floral tributes and watched as her late owner was taken past. Emma was under the care of Terry Pendry, the Queen's trusted stud groom and manager at Windsor Castle. As the Queen's coffin passed, he bowed his head in respect.

WATCH: The Queen's pony Emma makes emotional appearance at Windsor Castle

Emma was also seen twitching her ears and swishing her tail during the poignant moment, and also stomped her front two hooves twice.

A new portrait of Emma was also released, which captured the beauty of the black horse.

Emma looked magnificent

The horse, which was born in 1996, had often been described as a favourite of the late monarch's, and the royal regularly rode her for light exercise.

Emma was originally purchased in 2004 and had a short professional career, being named Cuddy Supreme Champion at the Devon County Show before her retirement in 2007.

Buckingham Palace has since confirmed that the horse will continue to be cared for at the Royal Mews in Windsor.

Emma watched as the Queen's procession passed by

Queen Elizabeth II was known for her passion for both horses and horse racing, and in an interview, broadcaster Clare Balding revealed the sweet reason behind the Queen's love of horse racing.

Speaking on the BBC during the Queen's final journey from Northolt to Buckingham Palace, Clare said: "The Queen's passions were horses and dogs. Racing was the passion she shared with the public. The Queen loved to go to the stables to see horses on gallops in the morning and talk to all the grooms."

The broadcaster went on to share that Her Majesty enjoyed horse racing because all eyes were not on her for a change.

"Racing was such a wonderful thing for her to be able to enjoy, she liked the attention to be on others and that was the case at the races," Clare said.

