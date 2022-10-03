The special way the Queen's memory will be honoured - and it's so touching

Isabelle Casey
Queen Elizabeth II's memory will be honoured in the most thoughtful way and it's related to her Platinum Jubilee Celebrations. See details.
The Queen will be honoured with a "living legacy" as hundreds of trees from her Platinum Jubilee celebrations are set to make their way around the UK in memory of the late monarch.
The incredible 69 ft plant, named the Tree of Trees, was made up of 350 saplings that were planted outside Buckingham Palace in June to mark the monarch’s seven decades on the throne.
The Chairman of the Queen's Green Canopy, the organisation behind the initiative, confirmed that the recipients of the special trees will receive a pot embossed with the Queen's cypher.
Charmain Sir Nicholas Bacon said: "We are proud to unveil this nationwide network of organisations chosen to become custodians of these special trees in Her Majesty’s name.
The Queen's Green Canopy shared photos of the epic tree
"In recognition of the positive impact that they have on their communities, the groups chosen represent the very best of Britain.
"The trees will serve as an inspiration for tree planting within communities and to encourage care for the trees which already exist as part of our nation’s stunning landscape."
Every county in the UK is set to receive a pot and according to the official Twitter page for the QGC, the honour will go to those who: "...embody a spirit of selflessness and support,with a purpose dedicated to the betterment of their communities, the environment, and the nation".
King Charles and the Queen planting the first tree for the season of the QGC
Organisations already confirmed are a Scottish food bank and Welsh anti-pollution group.
The caption was written alongside a photo of the incredible saplings which have grown so much.The trees were cared for over the hot summer by Cambridgeshire tree nursery, Barcham Trees.
Royals fans were delighted to hear of the heartwarming scheme and took to the comments section on Twitter to share their messages.
One wrote: "A magnificent concept, should continue forever." A second added: "The trees are looking fantastic... Congratulations on getting them through the summer heat wave."
