The Queen's top 11 out-there dress moments revealed

Queen Elizabeth II owned the most beautiful collection of dresses throughout her lifetime. The beloved monarch, who sadly passed away on September 8 at Balmoral, is missed by both the royal family and people across the nation.

Here at HELLO!, we've been reminiscing about her unparalleled legacy, from her dedication to royal duties to her unique sense of style.

One way the late monarch liked to pack a punch was with her fashion sense. Colourful skirt sets, florals and sharply fitted ensembles were synonymous with the Queen's style – but did you know that the royal had a penchant for outfits that were, well, a little more out there too?

We've rounded up the Queen's most avant-garde dress looks ever to commemorate the monarch's majestic vision. Keep scrolling to discover more…

Glittery green slip

The Queen dazzled in an iridescent dress featuring an all-over green sheen crafted from lime, fern and apple hues. Here, the royal is pictured with President Urho Kekkonen during her State Visit to Finland in Helsinki during May of 1976.

Aqua and cream contrast dress

The royal channeled some serious ABBA vibes in this striking frock. Featuring an aqua body and colour-contrasting, cream fluted sleeves complete with a jewel-encrusted finish, the dress made for a statement look.

Lilac gown

In 1951, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited the Mediterranean island of Malta. For the occasion, the young queen slipped on the ultra-feminine gown which featured the sweetest lilac hue, a dusting of sparkle and a voluminous train.

Candy pink dress

During another trip abroad to Hungary, the Queen and Prince Philip arrived for a banquet and made their mark in style. Her majesty enthralled crowds with her colour palette of choice – glimmering candy pink.

Dark peach gown

The Queen once again experimented with girlish hues as she attended the Cinema & Television Benevolent Fund Royal Film Performance in 2008 donning a beautiful dark peach tone. Her dress boasted two contrasting fabrics – a lace bodice complete with long sleeves and a chiffon skirt.

Loud floral frock

The Queen's love for flowers was well documented – and her floral obsession even dominated her summer wardrobe. The royal took advantage of the Cypriot sunshine as she stepped out in brightly coloured floral print hat and dress during a visit to Cyprus in 1993.

Watercolour printed dress

One of her most artistic dress choices on the list, this number displayed a whimsical sky blue, aquamarine and peppermint tonal scheme. The piece, which is peppered with circular, poppy-shaped designs, perfectly showed off Her Majesty's fearless fashion sense.

Pearlescent princess gown

We just love this beautiful dress worn by the Queen to host American President Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy Reagan at Windsor Castle for a state banquet in 1982. The pearlescent, pale blue satin fabric, the cream lace details, the gem-encrusted finish – divine.

Cerulean flutter sleeve dress

Sleeves, sleeves, sleeves – we can't get enough of the flutter sleeves on this stunning piece. Boasting a jewel-peppered finish, a silky all-over glimmer, a mesmerising Cerulean hue (Miranda Priestly would approve) and those magnificent foxglove-shaped sleeves, this dress is one for the history books.

Gold evening gown

To celebrate her Gold Wedding Anniversary, the Queen aptly sported the metallic tone. The late monarch owned a handful of gold gowns, which she donned for special occasions and events. Here, she is seen arriving at the Royal Albert Hall to celebrate her special night.

Khaki sequin gown

The Queen served up some serious eighties nostalgia with this twinkling khaki gown. The garment showcased large shoulder pads, which were synonymous with the decade, a glitter-clad bodice with a low waistline, a billowing glossy skirt and delicate layers of glistening mesh around the sleeves.

