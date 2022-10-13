The Prince and Princess of Wales pay special visit to London Olympic Park venue - live updates The royal couple are taking part in a charity event

The Prince and Princess of Wales travelled to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Thursday to take part in a special charity event.

William and Kate will visit the Copper Box Arena to take part in a unique event with Coach Core who are celebrating their 10th anniversary this year.

The Royal Foundation launched the programme back in 2012 in response to the London riots which took over the city back in August. The programme moreover aims to bolster the impressive legacy of the 2012 London Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Since its launch, the now independent charity has provided sports coaching apprenticeships to more than 750 disadvantaged young people, many of whom have now started meaningful careers or re-engaged with their education.

The Duke of Sussex worked alongside Kate and William to help establish the scheme. Delivering a speech in 2016, Prince Harry said: "By training the next generation of coaches to put the child first and the sport second, we hope the ripple effect of positive experiences in sport are felt by their participants in their communities".

Prince William and Princess Kate at the 2012 Olympic Games

The charity aims to create the next generation of sports coaches who will themselves go on to inspire their communities. Over the years, Coach Core has received support from a number of famous ambassadors including England Lioness and Manchester City captain Steph Houghton, 6-time Olympic medallist Max Whitlock, tennis legend Judy Murray and elite gymnastics coach Scott Hann.

During Thursday's visit, William and Kate will meet with a handful of young charity workers before getting stuck in with a variety of sports sessions.

London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

The couple's London outing comes after the Prince and Princess of Wales put their journalism skills to the test. Taking over Radio 1's Newsbeat, William and Kate prepared a special programme to discuss the importance of mental health alongside a host of experts.

During the candid chat, the royal couple sat down with mental health advocate António Ferreria, Emma Hardwell from charity The Mix, music therapist Ben Cowley and Dr. Abigail Miranda from the Anna Freud Centre for Children and Families to "have a meaningful conversation about mental health."

The royal couple recorded a special show for Radio 1's Newsbeat

Prince William urged people to build a "toolbox" of techniques and coping strategies to help them deal with unexpected obstacles.

"A lot of people don't realise what they need until it actually comes along," he said. "You can be living one life one minute and something massively changes, and you realise you don't necessarily have the tools or experience to be able to tackle that.

"If we can't look after ourselves, we're not going to be able to tackle the issues we feel we have to on a day-to-day basis," he continued.

