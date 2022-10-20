Princess Beatrice undertakes solo outing for cause close to her heart The royal attended the premiere of Confetti

Princess Beatrice is always so stylish and she looked super glam as she attended the premiere of Confetti on Thursday.

PHOTOS: 16 times the royals were seen in unexpected places

The royal looked so glamorous as she styled out a gorgeous grey overcoat that covered up a striking black dress. Beatrice opted for a pair of eye-catching footwear, as she rocked a pair of studded boots, and she also carried a black clutch bag with her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice speaks openly about her dyslexia with Giovanna Fletcher

The film will hold a special place in the royal's heart, as it deals with a Chinese family trying to get the best for their daughter when it's discovered that she has dyslexia.

WOW: Princess Beatrice commands attention in thigh-high boots and statement mini skirt

LOOK: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares ultra-modern dining room – and wow

The touching movie aims to dispel myths that surround the condition, and it is scheduled to be released in cinemas on Friday.

Beatrice has dyslexia herself, and in an interview with HELLO! last year, the royal opened up about the condition and spoke out about the stigma that surrounded it.

"Honestly, what inspired me to talk about dyslexia the way that I have, is because I really want to change the narrative around the diagnosis," she explained.

Beatrice stood on the red carpet with the film's star, Ann Hu

"Even referring to it as a diagnosis I feel does a disservice to the brilliance of some of the most fantastic minds that we have.

PHOTOS: Princess Beatrice rocks Zara blazer for date in London with husband Edoardo

SEE: Princess Beatrice looks just like her mother Sarah Ferguson in £350 outfit

"And I think just shifting the narrative a little bit towards something that is positive, that is impactful, I think can really help everyone."

The royal has spoken about her own dyslexia

Beatrice, who was pregnant with daughter Sienna at the time, also revealed that she thought it would be a "gift" if her daughter also had dyslexia.

MORE: Princess Beatrice steps out for emotional outing – details

SEE: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi unveils epic Australian home – and those views!

She shared: "If any child, any bonus son, or future babies that are on their way, are lucky enough to be diagnosed with dyslexia, I feel incredibly grateful to have tools such as the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity to be able to tap into, to give them that extra support.

"I think it's really important for every parent, that they feel they are not alone in this."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.