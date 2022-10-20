Princess Beatrice commands attention in thigh-high boots and statement mini skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice has nailed the art of effortless dressing. The late Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter was photographed leaving private member's club Maison Estelle in London's affluent Mayfair on Tuesday evening - and royal fans are beguiled by her autumnal eveningwear.

The wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi kept it casual as she enjoyed a night off parenting duties. Opting for a sleek designer ensemble, Princess Beatrice wore a striking wrap mini skirt from Misha Nonoo in an enchanting shell print, layering with a 'Bow and Ruffle Front' coat from REDValentino.

Amping up the glamour of her monochrome attire, the 34-year-old royal slipped into thigh-high black suede boots from royal favourite brand Maje, adding a flash of colour with a studded crossbody bag in a rich aubergine hue.

The mother-of-one opted for a natural makeup look, sweeping her auburn tresses into a side part as the glossy curls fell past her shoulders.

Princess Beatrice is a fan of monochrome layering

Royal fashion fans took to Instagram to share their thoughts on Beatrice's simple yet sophisticated fit, with one even commenting "perfect" beneath a photo shared to fan account @royalfashionpolice.

"Love this entire look," wrote a fan, followed by a string of clapping emojis, whilst a second comment read: "Bea can still pull off a mini skirt and this ensemble looks fantastic on her!"

"Very much her style and she does look good!" a third fan sweetly shared. Princess Beatrice certainly makes a case for thigh-high boots this season, don't you agree?

Princess Beatrice joins Maison Estelle's exclusive member list with her older sister Eugenie, who was spotted out on the town in January this year.

Showing off her sartorial prowess, Princess Eugenie attended an event at the affluent royal hotspot wearing a figure-flattering black mini dress, layering with an oversized tartan coat.

The royal sisters join a long list of A-listers who enjoy the coveted nightclub and exclusive bars inside the grade-II listed building, including Idris Elba and Angelina Jolie.

