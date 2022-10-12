Princess Beatrice steps out for emotional outing – details The royal was on official duty

Princess Beatrice has been busy lately and on Tuesday she headed out for a poignant event as she met youth ambassadors aiming to end violence against women and girls.

The royal attended the event where she met youth ambassadors who are shadowing ambassadors and high commissioners on International Day of the Girl Child. The day, which was declared by the UN, is held annually on 11 October and aims to raise awareness of issues faced by women and girls around the world, as well as ways to tackle them.

WATCH: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and mum Sarah Ferguson tear up as they meet teenage cancer patients

Beatrice looked so fashionable in a simple navy shirt and skirt as she met Emily, who had been named Ambassador of the Day.

Beatrice was at the event alongside government minister Vicky Ford MP, who tweeted: "Today on #DayOfTheGirl many girls & young women had a chance to be youth ambassadors in embassies across London shadowing Ambassadors & High Commissioners.

"Very inspiring to meet them to discuss our work to educate girls, empower women & end violence against women & girls."

Emily - our “Ambassador for a Day” - had the pleasure of meeting HRH Princess Beatrice at the @FCDOGovUK "It has been the craziest day ever" according to Emily #thedayofthegirl #FriendsofGenderEqualityGroup @PrincesTrust @yorkiebea pic.twitter.com/55qoWZfej1 — Denmark in UK (@denmarkinuk) October 11, 2022

Beatrice met young ambassadors

Beatrice has been making numerous appearances for important causes after the end of the official royal period of mourning, making her first at the 8th annual Lady Garden Foundation Ladies Lunch.

The foundation was founded in 2014 and aims to raise awareness of gynaecological cancers, with the Lady Garden Campaign launching to raise funds and awareness and encourage women who may feel embarrassed to go and get tested.

At the event, Beatrice looked gorgeous as she styled out one of her go-to black coats, which had a bow wrapped around the middle.

Beatrice headed out for the important reason

She finished off her ensemble with a pair of sleek black tights and matching shoes, but added some hints of colour with a gorgeous green beret and crocodile-skin clutch bag.

The royal wore her auburn locks down, allowing her luscious tresses to flow past her shoulders.

