Teary-eyed Princess Beatrice comforted by husband Edoardo after bidding farewell to 'beloved Queen and Grannie'

Princess Beatrice was among the royal family as they bid their final goodbyes to Queen Elizabeth II, who was buried at St George's Chapel following a state funeral on Monday.

Following the committal service in Windsor, Beatrice was seen in tears while her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and mother Sarah Ferguson supported her during this difficult period.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice supported by husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi after Windsor service

Leaving the Chapel, Beatrice's husband put a comforting arm around her as they walked away from the cameras. Princess Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie were joined by their respective partners, Edoardo and Jack Brooksbank.

There was a sweet moment when the sisters turned to look for their mother before the service at Westminster Abbey, with the pair spending a few moments encouraging Sarah to join them as they made their way to their seats.

However, Sarah good-naturedly shook her head and gestured that she would stay behind the grandchildren, walking slightly behind the Queen's two youngest grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Most members of the royal family attended the funeral on Monday, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, who were accompanied by their two oldest children, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven. Other royals include King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Zara and Mike Tindall, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex and Prince Andrew.

Ahead of the funeral, Beatrice and Eugenie released a heartbreaking tribute to their grandmother. "Our dearest Grannie, We've not been able to put much into words since you left us all," their message read.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was on hand to support his wife

"There have been tears and laughter, silences and chatter, hugs and loneliness, and a collective loss for you, our beloved Queen and our beloved Grannie. We, like many, thought you'd be here forever. And we all miss you terribly.

"You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever.

"For now dear Grannie, all we want to say is thank you. Thank you for making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our teas, for comfort, for joy. You, being you, will never know the impact you have had on our family and so many people around the world.

"The world mourns you and the tributes would really make you smile. They are all too true of the remarkable leader you are."

They added: "We're so happy you're back with Grandpa. Goodbye dear Grannie, it has been the honour of our lives to have been your granddaughters and we're so very proud of you."

