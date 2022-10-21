16 photos that show King Charles' special bond with his grandchildren The little ones call him Grandpa Wales

King Charles is not only the reigning monarch and husband to Queen Consort Camilla he is also a doting grandfather. His eldest son Prince William has previously described him as being "brilliant" in his familial role, and it's clear Charles takes his job as "Grandpa Wales" very seriously.

The King became a grandfather for the fifth time in June 2021 with the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

WATCH: Meet the next generation of the royal family

Charles spoke of his joy at becoming a grandpa again during a visit to the Mini Factory in Cowley just a few days later, saying: "The development of technology like electric vehicles, or green hydrogen for that matter for heavy transport, is vital for maintaining the health of our world for future generations, something I am only too aware of today, having recently become a grandfather for the fifth time."

He added: "Such happy news really does remind one of the necessity of continued innovation in this area – especially around sustainable battery technology – in view of the legacy we bequeath to our grandchildren."

HELLO! takes a look at some of Charles' sweetest grandfather moments with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Archie as well as step-grandfather moments to Camilla's own grandkids.

In April 2020, the royal posted a beautiful photograph to celebrate his second youngest grandson Prince Louis's special day. The black and white snapshot, which appeared on the official Clarence House Instagram page, showed Charles smiling as he hugged Louis, who had his arms wrapped tightly around his grandfather's neck.

The loving bond between the pair is crystal clear, and the caption for the image at the time read: "A very Happy Birthday to Prince Louis, who turns two today. The young Prince enjoys a hug from his Grandfather, The Prince of Wales."

During the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant, Prince Louis was seen sitting on his dad's lap, before spending some time cuddled with his doting grandfather, who helped to keep the youngster entertained. Queen Consort Camilla was beaming from ear to ear at the little one.

This sweet moment was captured between Charles, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte on Christmas Day 2019. The Prince appeared to be checking on a nervous George and Charlotte after the young royals made their public debut on the walk to church.

Charles beams at Prince Louis as he waves at his grandfather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. The youngest Wales child delighted the crowds as he made his debut at Trooping the Colour in 2019, and was spotted waving excitedly at the fly-past by the Royal Air Force.

A week after Archie was born in May 2019, King Charles paid him a visit and went to see how his son Prince Harry and his daughter-in-law Meghan were coping as new parents. The meeting took place at the Sussexes' Windsor-based home, Frogmore Cottage, which is located in the private Home Park.

About being a grandfather, the King has previously said: "It's a different part of your life. The great thing is to encourage them. Show them things to take their interest. My grandmother did that, she was wonderful." He added: "It is very important to create a bond when they are very young."

The Queen Consort has given an insight into Charles as a grandfather – and he sounds like the best! "He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours, you know making funny noises and laughing," said Camilla during an appearance on BBC documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70.

In the same documentary, fans were treated to a rare glimpse of home life. Charles shared a very sweet moment with his newest grandchild, baby Louis, who was carried by mum Kate.

William described Charles as being a "brilliant" grandfather, although he wished he could spend more time with his grandchildren. On whether Charles has time to be a granddad, William said: "It's something I'm working more heavily on, put it that way. I think he does have time for it, but I would like him to have more time with the children.

"I think he's… now he's reached his 70th year it's a perfect time to consolidate a little bit because as most families would do, you are worried about having them around and making sure their health's okay. And he's the fittest man I know but equally I want him to be fit until he's 95. So, having more time with him at home would be lovely, and being able to you know, play with the grandchildren. Because when he's there, he's brilliant. But we need him there as much as possible."

Do you remember this day? Shortly after Prince William and Kate welcomed their first child, Prince George, they received family visitors including King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. It was Charles who told the press they didn't have to wait long - William and Kate would be making an appearance on the Lindo Wing steps soon.

We'd love to know what George said to his parents and grandad at Trooping the Colour!

Charles and Camilla have nine grandchildren and step-grandchildren between them. Apart from Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Archie, Camilla has five grandchildren: Lola and Freddie Parker Bowles (children of Tom Parker Bowles) and Eliza Lopes, twins Gus and Louis Lopes (children of Laura Lopes).

"My grandchildren adore him, absolutely adore him," Camilla added. "He reads Harry Potter and he can do all the different voices and I think children really appreciate that."

Mum Kate is always on hand to cheer on George, but so is Grandpa Wales.

When George became tearful at his sister Princess Charlotte's christening, dad William was on hand to calm the youngster down. We love the expressions on Charles and Camilla's faces in the background, and Michael and Carole Middleton's too!

Here, Charles is pictured at Trooping the Colour, showing his grandson George the royal ropes. The Daily Mail's royal author and correspondent, Robert Hardman, has previously revealed that the young Wales' call Charles call Charles 'Grandpa Wales'. The Queen used to call her grandfather, George V, 'Grandpa England'. Adorable!

Robert writes: "He [Charles] increasingly consults the [then] Duke of Cambridge in all major family decisions; about his hopes that, while his sons have created new charity networks, one of his grandchildren – maybe George – will one day take on the stewardship of his own."

Charles and Camilla pictured after Harry and Meghan's joyous royal wedding, alongside pageboy George and bridesmaid Charlotte.

And at Birkhall, his Scottish estate, Charles even planted an arboretum for his first grandchild, Prince George. "It was planted about the same time as Prince George, my grandson, was born," Charles said in BBC documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70. "It's really George's wood. It's going to be quite amazing for him, as they grow up, and he grows up."

