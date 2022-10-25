King Charles treated to sweet royal tradition – watch for the first time Charles became monarch following the death of the Queen on 8 September

King Charles III has been treated to a very special royal tradition, and it can now be watched for the first time, as the video was shared on Twitter.

As the monarch rested in Clarence House, he was treated to a serenade from the His Majesty's Pipe Major, in a tradition that dates back to 1843 under the reign of Queen Victoria. The pipe major strolled around the gardens of the stately home playing the bagpipes. The position was created by Victoria, and the late Queen enjoyed the tradition following her accession to the throne in 1952.

WATCH: King Charles treated to unseen royal tradition

The official Twitter account for the Royal Family shared the video online, sharing: "His Majesty's Pipe Major played for the first time in the Clarence House garden this morning, as The King woke up in residence."

Royal fans were moved by the touching tradition, as one posted: "Wonderful tradition, love the history," and a second added: "Such a special tradition and glad to see it continued."

A third said: "It's a wonderful tradition. Love the bagpipe, well played," and a fourth commented: "What a glorious way to wake up! A beautiful tradition. Thank you for sharing with the world."

But a fifth joked about the potential noise, as they teased: "I bet your neighbours love You!! God Save The King."

Charles became King following the death of the Queen

Charles is currently staying in his London residence as Buckingham Palace undergoes refurbishment, but over the weekend he visited his late mother's Sandringham estate.

The 73-year-old, who will celebrate his birthday in a few weeks, dressed in his Sunday best, in a grey suit with brown suede brogue-style shoes.

Last year, the then-Prince of Wales revealed his future plans for Sandringham, telling Country Life that he plans to turn it into a "fully organic operation".

Charles took over running the Norfolk property, where their family have traditionally celebrated Christmas, from his late father Prince Philip in 2017, and is now focused on running it in a way that works with rather than against the environment.

